Mario Kart 9 appears to take the Switch 2 back in time, swapping out Princess Peach’s sleek racing suit for the outfit she wore when she debuted in the kart racing series

The Switch 2 's sequel to go-kart bonanza Mario Kart 8 – unofficially, Mario Kart 9 – appears to dole out a makeover to its hopeful racer Princess Peach, replacing her utilitarian cycling suit and ponytail for a flouncy ballgown and her hair down.

It's not the most practical look for taking a Green Shell to the brain on Rainbow Road, but it does carry a bit more poise than what seems to be Donkey Kong entering his cocoa puff era . But, like DK's fluffier Mario Kart 9 model, which is apparently based on his lumbering appearance in the Super Mario Bros. movie, Princess Peach's redesigned outfit also seems to call back to an earlier version of her character.

In Mario Kart 8, all princesses – Peach, Daisy, and Rosalina – wear full-body racing suits emblazoned with gems or stars while riding bikes or ATVs. They haven't mastered sidesaddle Jump Boosts, I guess. To be extra lightweight, Peach also wears her blonde hair in a ponytail, regardless of what kart she's buzzing around in.

But the Switch 2 trailer shows Peach looking exactly how she did in the first Mario Kart game, 1992's Super Mario Kart for the SNES: her long hair flies behind her and pink dress pools around her feet, even though she's straddling a motorbike. How beautiful and scandalous of her!

But Peach is not the victim of a fashion emergency... she's the recipient of a fashion miracle. Fans are already wondering if her outfit change might indicate the option to change characters' appearance in Mario Kart, an option they've been dreaming about. Otherwise, we agree that Peach letting the wind fly through her loose hair for the first time in a long time is indisputably chic.



I'm convinced Mario Kart 9 is the first official Nintendo Switch 2 game, with what looks like 24-person multiplayer .