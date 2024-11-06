With over 99 million copies sold on the Switch alone, Nintendo says Pokemon has "found a new home on Nintendo Switch"

It's official - the Pokemon series has reportedly sold a whopping 99 million copies on just the Nintendo Switch console alone, impressively marking it as the most successful platform for the iconic creature collector franchise.

With recent titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Legends: Arceus reaching millions of fans worldwide, the company has seen a mind-boggling height of success on the Switch for the beloved series. According to recent financial results highlighted by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa himself, this success has translated into almost 100 million copies sold on the 2017 handheld console.

Pokémon series titles have sold 99 million units on Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/WIG7ILlqLbNovember 6, 2024

"The Pokemon series, originally developed for handheld gaming systems, has also found a new home on Nintendo Switch, where the scope of sales has greatly increased," reads the report. "The cumulative sales volume for the series on Nintendo Switch is approaching 100 million units." Attached is a slide showing Pokemon titles released on the Switch as well as a "99 million units" figure showcasing the series' sales.

The figure comes "as of September," just months after Nintendo revealed that Pokemon had sold over 96 million copies and surpassed the Game Boy as the game series' most successful console ever in May. It's certainly a monumental moment for the franchise, and as a longtime fan myself, it's exciting to consider what the future could hold for Pokemon - especially with the Nintendo Switch 2 still underway.

Love the series yourself? Here's everything we know about Pokemon Legends Z-A so far.