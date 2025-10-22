Say hello to Bois, a Pokemon Legends: Z-A Heracross who's carrying RPG fans through Lumiose City: "If nobody else got me, I know Bois got me"

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is full of fan-favorite 'mons for players to build powerful teams to take them through the Z-A Royale, but one specific Heracross has won the hearts of so many that he's become a staple part of an enormous number of adventures in Lumiose City.

I'm of course talking about Bois, a Heracross you can obtain very early in the RPG by trading an NPC a Pikachu. The Bug/Fighting-type is already a strong Pokemon, but combine that with its ability to Mega Evolve in Legends: Z-A, and this little guy can quickly become an absolute menace. Players have been discovering just that, with many Bois fans spreading the love.

"We agree that this guy is hard carrying everyone's run of Legends Z-A right?" one player writes on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the legend himself.

This is a sentiment that's been shared by many. "The goat of my mono fighting team. If nobody else got me, I know Bois got me," one writes on a dedicated "Bois appreciation post" Reddit thread. "His attack is so high it legit had me thinking the move Pin Missile was glitched due to how much damage it was doing," says another .

It's not just about his high attack, though. Bois has quickly established himself as a friend to all – the bestest boi, if you will. As one Bois fan puts it , "an absolute Good Boy. My lil rock-crushing, skull-flattening good boy."

"I had no intention of using a Heracross but here I am. I don't think I could willingly remove Bois from my team at this point he's vital to it now and I'm a little attached now lol," another Bois supporter writes . A different player adds : "I don't think I've ever before in any Pokemon game actually used a Pokemon that I have traded from an NPC, but Bois stole my heart, I can't leave him behind."

Now, I have no idea why Bois has that name, a name that's notably impossible to change since he's a traded Pokemon. Given that Lumiose City is based on Paris, France, we can take a look at its meaning in French for some potential answers, although Google Translate tells me it can translate from French to "wood," or form part of the verb to drink. Neither of those seem particularly fitting for a Heracross, but hey, it's helped him become an icon regardless.

While you're here, be sure to take a look at our Pokemon Legends: Z-A review, as well as our Pokemon Legends: Z-A tips to get you started in the new real-time RPG.