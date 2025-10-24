Pokemon Legends: Z-A sells over 5.8 million copies in its first week, cementing the real-time RPG as a success even if it's still lagging behind Legends: Arceus

Numbers only Square Enix could be disappointed with

Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pokemon Legends Z-A has already sold 5.8 million copies in its first week, but it's not quite as big as Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the best thing to happen to Pokemon in years if you ask me, a lapsed fan of the series, and it did well enough that Nintendo followed it up with the latest game in the series, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which once again changes up the formula of the iconic RPG series. Pokemon was always going to be successful regardless, (Scarlet and Violet selling 27.15 million despite being a mess at launch is enough to prove that), but Legends Z-A has had an impressive first week.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

