Move over, Mewtwo – Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting new cards next week in a fresh expansion, with a powerful Mew card that looks like it's going to dominate battles

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been an enormous success, so much so that it's now passed a whopping 60 million downloads, and I wouldn't be surprised if its next expansion brings even more players on board.

Announced today, Pokemon TCG Pocket is adding even more digital cards in the Mythical Island expansion next week. If you've been playing since launch, this'll be welcome news – as cool as the cards in the current Genetic Apex expansion are, enough time has passed that some people even have complete collections already (although I dread to imagine how much it's cost them to get to that point).

The expansion's trailer has given us a glimpse of some of the sparkly new cards that'll be added, from Aerodactyl ex to an adorable full-art illustration rare Dedenne, but the card at the front and center is Mew ex. It's pretty different from the hidden Mew card that's already in the game , in that it looks like it's going to be a meta-defining monster.

Oh hey, what's this? Let me go ahead and drop this here.I kicked in a lot of doors to get this information to you.🦶🚪 (Realistically, I asked REALLY nice and cried a little)BEHOLD! Mythical Island! ✨ 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/DpG2qWw24SDecember 12, 2024

Mew ex has two moves – the humble 20-damage Psyshot which costs one Psychic-type energy, but another, far more threatening attack called Genome Hacking, which costs three of any type of energy, and allows you to choose any of the attacks from your opponent's active Pokemon to use yourself, seemingly with no consequences. You know that 200-damage Crimson Storm move that Charizard ex has? With Genome Hacking, you can use it for less energy, and it would seem without having to discard two energy afterwards like you'd normally have to. The same goes for Mewtwo ex and its 150-damage Psydrive attack, and, well, literally any other move in the game.

Even if you did have to discard energy like those original attacks would normally require, being able to use them for just three energy is already a massive deal, especially since you can deploy any type of energy to use it. Mew ex will feel right at home in a Psychic-type deck (perhaps to bolster a Mewtwo deck, in fact), but this flexibility will also allow it to work with any deck at your disposal.

Needless to say, I imagine there's going to be a significant shakeup to Pokemon TCG Pocket's best decks when Mythical Island launches – it'll be available from December 17, so don't miss it.

For now, be sure to check out our guide to the best Pokemon TCG Pocket cards .