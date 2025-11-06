MissingNo walked so Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimensions could run, as the new DLC lets you officially go beyond the Level 100 limit for the first time in the series' 29-year history

News
By published

Thanks to the expansion's "hyperspace levels"

A pink-haired female trainer gives a thumbs up as she&#039;s promoted to Rank A in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

For the first time in series history, your pocket monsters will be able to exceed the Level 100 limit in Pokemon Legends: Z-A's DLC thanks to something called "hyperspace levels".

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak today blew the lid off of Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension expansion, which is adding even more Mega Evolutions to the game, bringing back returning creatures, and dusting off X/Y's Korrina from retirement - she was a gym leader in the 3DS entry, so there's some nice Lumiose City continuity there.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has a new update, but don't worry – the Wild Zone 20 exploit that lets players hunt shiny Alpha Pokemon fast still works

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.