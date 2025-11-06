MissingNo walked so Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimensions could run, as the new DLC lets you officially go beyond the Level 100 limit for the first time in the series' 29-year history

For the first time in series history, your pocket monsters will be able to exceed the Level 100 limit in Pokemon Legends: Z-A's DLC thanks to something called "hyperspace levels".

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak today blew the lid off of Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension expansion, which is adding even more Mega Evolutions to the game, bringing back returning creatures, and dusting off X/Y's Korrina from retirement - she was a gym leader in the 3DS entry, so there's some nice Lumiose City continuity there.

The Mega Dimension DLC's setup is essentially that "spatial distortions" begin to pop up around the Paris-inspired city that can then be transformed into "portals to hyperspace." Enter Hyperspace Lumiose, a "not-quite Lumiose City" that's considerably darker and, seemingly, much more dangerous since it houses Pokemon that you won't find elsewhere in the game.

The more exciting revelation to me, as a longtime Poke player, was that the series' usual power limit of Level 100 Pokemon can finally be broken. "Some of which can exceed the normal limit of Lv. 100 with hyperspace levels," a press release reads.

The DLC's overview trailer even shows clips of wild, intimidatingly strong Pokemon at Level 142 or Level 164. The developer hasn't gone in-depth into what "hyperspace levels" are quite yet, but I imagine the hyperspace progression will exist somewhat separately from regular old Lumiose Pokemon levels, since it might break the game's balance if you return to Lumiose City steamrolling wild encounters with Level 199 'Mons.

Of course, technically, there is one Pokemon that could break the series' Level 100 rule before now. That's MissingNo, the glitch Pokemon of legend that was accidentally left in the first generation of games, but MissingNo could break more than just the Level limit and was never an officially recognized part of the series. So, we're not counting it here.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC comes to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 10. A new side mission containing a mystery gift Pokemon was also stealth-dropped today, so be sure to check out our guide on how to get Diancie in Pokemon Legends Z-A and start the Shine Bright Like a Gemstone mission.

