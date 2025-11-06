Pokemon Legends: Z-A has a new update, but don't worry – the Wild Zone 20 exploit that lets players hunt shiny Alpha Pokemon fast still works

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A patch is here, and while it includes a number of fixes for known bugs and issues, fans are probably most pleased to find out that a certain popular exploit is still completely intact.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A version 1.0.2 isn't a huge update – the patch notes (which we've machine translated) explain that fixed issues include moves not working if the day/night cycle changes when using one, not being able to catch Pokemon in side missions that require you to if you fill your boxes before the Rogue Mega Absol fight, and more. Ranked Battles have also been changed, so you can no longer lose points.

But the patch notes also mention fixing some unnamed issues, immediately prompting questions from players : "CAN ANYONE CONFIRM IF THEY PATCHED WILD ZONE 20 GLITCH."

If you weren't familiar, the Wild Zone 20 exploit – popularized by YouTube creator AustinJohnPlays – allows you to increase the number of Alpha Pokemon spawns in Wild Zone 20 up to a new maximum of six at a time in a process that involves leading the initial spawns away from their usual spot underneath Prism Tower, reloading the game, and making new ones spawn in their old places.

How to Get 6 Shiny Alpha Pokemon at ONCE! - YouTube Watch On

This method has quickly become incredibly popular with shiny hunters – players who enjoy looking for rare, sparkly Pokemon with alternate color palettes – because when set up properly, you can use Legends: Z-A shiny hunting methods such as repeatedly fast traveling and resting on benches to reload your spawns until shiny Pokemon appear. With six Alpha Pokemon all being reset simultaneously, you're getting more encounters with each reset, essentially speeding up the process of finding a jumbo-sized shiny. What's more, with a turbo controller, you can even shiny hunt AFK since the game can save up to 10 shiny spawns for you at once.

Anyway, there's no need to fear, as players have been straight on the case to find out if the technique still works in the latest version update, and indeed, no changes have been made. AustinJohnPlays quickly shared a new video confirming as much: "It's going to be good to go, it's safe to update, no worries there," he concludes.

Fans are certainly pleased, anyway. "THEY DIDNT PATCH THE 6 ALPHA STRAT IN WILD ZONE 20 LETS GOOOO," one celebrates on Twitter . "THEY DIDN'T PATCH WILD ZONE 20," another declares with a fire emoji.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unclear whether this is the type of issue Game Freak would seek to patch in the first place, but regardless, it's still safe for the time being. It's also worth noting that Pokemon Legends: Z-A's new season of ranked battles has started today – allowing players to get the Mega Stone for Delphox for the first time – and you'll need to update your game in order to play online.