Beware the "lion pride from hell" guarding Pokemon Legends: Z-A's most dangerous area, Wild Zone 17: "Nothing in Pokemon has pained me this much"

Don't mess with this group of Pyroar

Pokemon Legends: Z-A might take place entirely within one city, but that doesn't mean that there are no dangerous lands to venture through, as RPG players are finding out the hard way with a truly brutal location on the map – Wild Zone 17.

As you progress through Pokemon Legends: Z-A, more places throughout Lumiose City will be transformed into Wild Zones, inhabited by wild, untamed Pokemon. One of the last you'll unlock is Wild Zone 17, home to some exciting 'mons like Skarmory and Chespin, but also an entire pride of aggressive Pyroar. If you enter the zone during the day, you'll quickly find your trainer being targeted by the group of Fire-type lions, including a massive Alpha leading the pack, even launching strong Earth Power attacks that can hit you as you try to escape up the side of buildings.

As some have pointed out, you can make the Wild Zone 17 experience a bit less fraught if you go there at night when the Pyroar are asleep. Just, uh, be careful not to wake them up, as they'll still get angry very fast. It's all a bit reminiscent of that silly old question of whether a billion real lions could beat every Pokemon in a fight, and as one fan puts it, "Wild Zone 17 in Z-A has proven to me that a billion lions might actually win."

Catherine Lewis
