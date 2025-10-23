Beware the "lion pride from hell" guarding Pokemon Legends: Z-A's most dangerous area, Wild Zone 17: "Nothing in Pokemon has pained me this much"

Pokemon Legends: Z-A might take place entirely within one city, but that doesn't mean that there are no dangerous lands to venture through, as RPG players are finding out the hard way with a truly brutal location on the map – Wild Zone 17.

As you progress through Pokemon Legends: Z-A, more places throughout Lumiose City will be transformed into Wild Zones, inhabited by wild, untamed Pokemon. One of the last you'll unlock is Wild Zone 17, home to some exciting 'mons like Skarmory and Chespin, but also an entire pride of aggressive Pyroar. If you enter the zone during the day, you'll quickly find your trainer being targeted by the group of Fire-type lions, including a massive Alpha leading the pack, even launching strong Earth Power attacks that can hit you as you try to escape up the side of buildings.

"Wild Zone 17 causing me insane amounts of pain and stress with this pride of like 7 Pyroars and an alpha," one player on Reddit writes. "ALL SPAMMING EARTH POWER. IT EVEN HITS IF U CLIMB ON THE ROOF OF A BUILDING. [...] Nothing in Pokemon has pained me this much ever lmfao. Don't ever try to crown every Wild Zone or you'll have no choice but to put up with the lion pride from hell."

"A Message for Wild Zone 17," another begins. "Screw you. I heard horror stories about you, but I didn't listen because I thought others were exaggerating you. I wanted to believe that you were actually a nice Zone since I believe I'm someone that sees the good in areas. Not you though! You are a pain!"

The anguish brought about by Wild Zone 17 has inspired memes and even artwork, which you can enjoy a selection of below.

hey. hey come to wild zone 17. we promise we wont jump you dawg we got skarmory and chespin here its all cool we dont even know earth power #pyroar #pokemon #PokemonLegendsZA pic.twitter.com/0MxYw3LStoOctober 21, 2025

this is pretty much the wild zone 17 experience pic.twitter.com/y0KUWSq0YWOctober 20, 2025

Ask and you shall receive 😤 https://t.co/XnC3YZ65Fq pic.twitter.com/yq90MwvNycOctober 21, 2025

As some have pointed out, you can make the Wild Zone 17 experience a bit less fraught if you go there at night when the Pyroar are asleep. Just, uh, be careful not to wake them up, as they'll still get angry very fast. It's all a bit reminiscent of that silly old question of whether a billion real lions could beat every Pokemon in a fight, and as one fan puts it, "Wild Zone 17 in Z-A has proven to me that a billion lions might actually win."

While you're here, be sure to check out our Pokemon Legends: Z-A review, as well as our Pokemon Legends: Z-A tips to get you started on your adventure.