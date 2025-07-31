Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 excitement has been immediately dampened by Game-Key cards and the $35 expansion not being included in the $90 premium edition: "Thanks for saving my money Atlus!"

Sega has announced that Persona 3 Reload is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but the excitement around it has been dampened by some bizarre decisions.

One of the most anticipated reveals going into the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was that Atlus would finally announce it's 2024 JRPG remake Persona 3 Reload would be coming to Switch 2 after skipping the original Switch last year. In addition, hopes were high that Sega had learned its lesson after Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was confirmed to not be on a Game-Key card, with it being on an actual 64GB card. However, while we did get the confirmation of Persona 3 Reload on Switch 2 , I'm afraid I have bad news.

A Sega rep has confirmed to GamesRadar+ that Persona 3 Reload's physical release on Switch 2 will be released as a Game-Key card. This was also spotted on a Japanese retailer by Twitter user NSuperGamerGuy , and the responses to it are as you would expect. One user says that if the game had been on a full card with the DLC included, they "would’ve instantly double dipped," adding "thanks for saving my money Atlus!"

Which brings us to the other part. Sega has also confirmed that the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass, featuring the Episode Aigis DLC, will be available at launch. You can currently pre-order Persona 3 Reload on the Nintendo eShop, with a $90 "Digital Premium Edition." This comes with the game, digital soundtrack and artbook and a selection of character costumes... but no mention of the Expansion Pass or Episode Aigis.

Keeping in mind that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 almost two years later than the other consoles, people aren't exactly happy to be paying full price for the game and DLC separately. One Twitter user says in response to the news: "I like their games, but can't say I'm surprised with this, classic Atlus."

Considering fans slammed the DLC's Steam page with negative reviews when it was announced, Atlus likely expected this reaction, but it's still disappointing nonetheless.

