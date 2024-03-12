Persona 3 Reload's new Expansion Pass slammed with negative Steam reviews by fans who have already spent over $100 on premium editions

Persona 3 Reload players are review-bombing the new Expansion Pass for the JRPG on Steam after it was revealed that the pass will cost $35.

Last week, Atlus revealed the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass, with DLC set to debut via the pass this week in the form of brand-new costumes and music tracks. Crucially, Episode Aigis: The Answer is rounding out the DLC offerings later this year in September with a full remake of the original epilogue-style expansion from Persona 3 FES.

Now that the Expansion Pass is live for players to purchase, it's been revealed that it costs $35 in total. Over on Steam, players are reacting negatively to the price tag, with 137 user reviews for the Expansion Pass, giving it an overall rating of 'Mostly Negative.'

"People who bought the $100 digital premium edition or $200 Aigis edition should be entitled to this," reads the top user review for the Expansion Pass. Another similarly negative review says, "I wish it came with the base game instead of another 35 bucks, but whatever."

Another problem that players are raising is that, right now, you're effectively putting down $35 for music tracks. Only 'Wave One' of the DLC is out right now, which offers music tracks from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden to play while you're exploring Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload.

In May, you'll get costumes to wear while delving into dungeons, as well as more music tracks in 'Wave Two,' while Episode Aigis: The Answer rounds out the DLC with 'Wave Three' in September. With only the first wave of DLC available right now in the form of music tracks, players are saying that the DLC tracks simply aren't worth the $35 asking price.

Elsewhere, though, veteran Persona 3 fans are getting ready to defend Yukari all over again when Episode Aigis drops later this year. The return of The Answer has a lot of dormant feelings bubbling to the surface, and it'll be interesting to see how newcomers fare with the epilogue come September.

It took 86 hours for me to realize that I love Persona 3 Reload (and probably JRPGs in general).