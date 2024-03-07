Veteran Persona 3 fans are getting ready to defend Yukari all over again in Reload's Episode Aigis DLC

Go easy on the best girl, please

Persona 3
After Persona 3 Reload unveiled its upcoming story DLC, fans of the original JRPG are getting ready to defend Yukari Takeba all over again.

Yesterday, during the Xbox Partner Preview program, Sega and Atlus unveiled Episode Aigis: The Answer DLC for Persona 3 Reload, which will hit later this year in September as part of an Expansion Pass. The DLC sees the player take on the role of Aigis after the events of the main game in an epilogue-style adventure for the SEES members.

For those who don't know, Episode Aigis: The Answer is basically a remake of the original The Answer epilogue for Persona 3 FES on the PS2. As such, many old-school Persona 3 players already know what to expect in the new DLC, and they're preparing to defend Yukari as a result.

Take a look at the tweets below, for example. Veteran Persona 3 players are well aware of the "slander" Yukari's in for when Episode Aigis releases later this year because they've already been through the same conversations well over a decade ago when Persona 3 FES was released initially.

Obviously, I'm not going to spoil what actually happens in The Answer here because many newcomers are just experiencing Persona 3 for the first time with Reload. If you're in this camp, know that completing Persona 3 Reload is paramount before delving into Episode Aigis: The Answer later this year.

Oh, and don't judge Yukari too quickly, which is basically what all the veteran players here are asking. Just like the main game, it helps to not take Yukari's sometimes dismissive nature at face value and delve deeper into her actual character. 

