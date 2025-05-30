As $80 games become more common, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 team says there's room for "sensibly scoped" $40-50 titles following its own "win-win" price point
"Maybe players' perception can change a bit" about such pricing
One month after its shockingly successful launch, new AA JRPG-inspired gem Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continues to bask in its success – and according to Kepler Interactive portfolio director Matthew Handrahan, its price point could have something to do with that.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launched at $50, a price point that places it comfortably between the higher $80 end that some AAA games are leaning toward and the lower figures one might expect to find attached to indie releases. Handrahan admits in a recent GamesIndustry.biz interview that, as more AAA titles adopt such high prices, room is created for games to instead successfully launch within the $40-50 range.
"I think as that AAA price goes up, I think it creates more of an opportunity to be launching games – more sensibly scoped games – [and] pricing them at that $40–50 range," says the publishing lead. "And I don't think anyone that played Expedition 33 would think they didn't get their money's worth out of that." Initially, the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 team was met with some backlash for the RPG's price, however.
Sandfall Interactive COO and producer François Meurisse reveals as much: "When we announced the pricing at $50 we did actually have a little of a backlash online with people fearing it would be a 12-hour-long game with unfinished content, and that it was suspicious to have a $50 game that was looking like this in the trailers." The team "stuck with the price, doubled down on it, [and] provided some context about the fact that it wasn't a AAA," though.
Thankfully, it all worked out. "In the end, it was a win-win situation, because it was a way to attract more players towards the game, to have good player satisfaction about their buying [decision], and it could actually end up doing more sales. So maybe players' perception can change a bit about that kind of price [point]." It's certainly a possibility – especially in a world where $80 is slowly becoming the norm for new games releasing.
Playing the new RPG yourself? Here are our best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tips to read if diving in.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.