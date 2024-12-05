Open-world dress-up game Infinity Nikki is giving out around $20 of free gacha pulls as dev apologizes and rolls out fixes for day-1 issues, promising more improvements to come

It's a huge day for people with pink hair and anyone who enjoys putting together an outfit that slays, because the cutesy open-world dress-up game, Infinity Nikki , is finally here, but it's unfortunately not without its issues.

Since its launch a few hours ago, players on Reddit have been reporting major input lag, visual glitches , crashes, and more, but thankfully, developer Infold Games has now acknowledged at least some of these problems. In a new tweet, the developer apologizes for issues that players have faced so far, but says "we've acted swiftly to address and resolve the issues."

Infold Games says it's now fixed device disconnection issues on the login screen, text issues, highlight moments in the Scrapbook getting duplicated, and Eureka (basically, a type of accessory) effects not displaying properly. It has also "optimized heating issue and game performance on some Qualcomm CPU devices," stopped players from getting stuck in the tutorial, and "improved the guidance for jumping in Land with No Name."

Infinity Nikki Dec 5 Issue Fix Notice 🗒️Dear Stylists,Greetings! Infinity Nikki has been officially released today. We've been receiving valuable suggestions and feedback from various channels. We sincerely apologize for any issues you've encountered so far. Rest assured,… pic.twitter.com/7o8WJjHdMQDecember 5, 2024

Going off the reports on Reddit, it doesn't sound like everything has been fixed yet, but Infold Games clearly isn't done yet, either. "We truly appreciate the high expectations you have for the quality of the game. Your anticipation is not only an honor but a source of constant motivation for our team," it says. "We're committed to continuing our efforts to optimize and improve the game, ensuring that every stylist enjoys a seamless and delightful journey in Infinity Nikki."

To thank players for their support, the developer is also handing out some free in-game currency – 10 Revelation Crystals, to be exact – which can be used to pull for new additions to Nikki's wardrobe in limited-time gacha-style banners. This is actually pretty generous – although you can get some for free, a single Revelation Crystal will cost you 120 Diamonds (yet another currency). In actual real money terms, 60 Diamonds cost $0.99, so 10 of these crystals are worth roughly $20. The price of a humble slay is not cheap, apparently, so it's definitely best to embrace these freebies while we can.

