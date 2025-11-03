Just Cause 5 "would be a no-go" because of studio departures, Avalanche co-founder says, but he would've loved for Xbox's canceled Contraband see the light of day

The Just Cause movie is still going ahead

Mad Max, Rage 2, and Just Cause maker Avalanche Studios (not to be confused with Hogwarts Legacy maker Avalanche Software) hasn't returned to its signature open-world series in years, and the company's co-founder doesn't see a potential Just Cause 5 happening anytime soon, either.

Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg recently jumped online to react to leaked images of Contraband, the open-world co-op heist game that was recently scrapped by publisher Xbox after years in development. "Me and my team pitched Contraband back in 2017," Sundberg recalled. "It's changed quite a lot since then obviously, but it would have been fantastic to see it being released one day somehow."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

