After years of development hell, a Just Cause movie is finally moving forward – with Nobody 2, John Wick, and DC talent all involved

A Just Cause movie has been a long time in coming. An attempt to get the open world video game adapted for the big screen in 2019 came and went and, last year, things had gotten moving again under a different behind-the-scenes team. Now, it looks like Rico Rodriguez is finally about to grapple hook his way into cinemas – and not a moment too soon.

As per The Wrap, Jack Ryan and Nobody 2 writer Aaron Rabin is penning the script for Just Cause, which already has Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto on board.

There has been nothing announced in the way of casting, release date, or plot just yet, but we'd expect the upcoming title to draw heavily from the video game franchise. In the series, which currently consists of four games, Rico Rodriguez frequently finds himself toppling dictators and oppressive regimes with his own inimitable hard-hitting, high-flying style.

There are action chops aplenty on the producing side of things, too, as 87North's David Leitch, who directed Bullet Train and co-directed the first John Wick movie, is part of the project alongside partner Kelly McCormick.

Rabin's next project Nobody 2, starring Bob Odenkirk, is set to release in cinemas on August 15. The cast also features Connie Nielsen, RZA, Sharon Stone, and a returning Christopher Lloyd.

For more, check out the upcoming video game movies heading your way very soon. Then dive into the list of new PS5 games and new Xbox Series X games releasing in 2025 and beyond.