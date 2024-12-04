Monster Hunter Wilds' new boss won't let you gang up on it in co-op - you'll instead need "new ways of playing" to squash the spider-like foe

Monster Hunter Wilds' new boss is designed to make you find new strategies while in co-op teams, as long as you can get over any potential arachnophobia.

Lala Barina is an elegant spider-ish boss that twirls like a ballerina but will ensnare you in webs all the same, and we now know more about how to defeat the creature ahead of Monster Hunter Wilds' February release date.

Speaking to Automaton, Monster Hunter Wilds' executive director and art lead Kaname Fujioka explains that the ballerina comparisons were intentional from the get-go with the creature's "long, thin arms and legs" and the "voluminous" rose bush on its backside - both of which can be seen in the clip below. But it's also that same beautiful red fluff that'll cause trouble for co-op teams.

Equal parts unsettling and elegant, Lala Barina strikes with both intent and malicious grace. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/Uyu38hP9lBSeptember 6, 2024

Lala Barina apparently shoots the red fuzz to paralyze nearby players, leaving them vulnerable to massive attacks once the boss closes in on you. As a result, co-op parties won't be able to simply gang up on the beast mindlessly without becoming immobilized. "We hope that it will lead to new ways of playing the game," Fujioka says. Instead, some players might need to stay behind to shoot down Lala Barina's paralyzing rose fluff while another subunit weaves their way toward the beast, for example.

Rosey discharge isn't the only thing you'll need to contend with, though. Monster Hunter Wilds' arachnophobia mode turns smaller critters into moving piles of goo, but director Yuya Tokuda confirms that it won't affect the appearance of bosses like Lala Barina "as it would negatively affect the hitbox and other aspects." Maybe just squint hard until the beast looks like a dancing dandelion.

