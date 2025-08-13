Konami confirms that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's online Fox Hunt mode won't support cross-play

Konami has confirmed that the Fox Hunt multiplayer mode Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will not support cross-play between Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Despite Metal Gear Solid Delta being announced two and a quarter years ago (which already seems like a long time for a remake this faithful when you look at similarly styled Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster), everything about the Fox Hunt mode has felt extremely last-minute. The online multiplayer mode was teased at a PlayStation State of Play before Konami showed it off a week later at its own Summer Game Fest show Konami Press Start .

Since then, it's been pretty silent until last week, when Konami confirmed that Fox Hunt won't be included at the game's August 26 launch date and will instead arrive in a generic "fall 2025" timeline. And now, two weeks removed from launch, Konami has confirmed that the mode will also not support crossplay when it eventually releases. No promises were made about this to be fair, but you think you'd tell people that up front.

【ご案内】『METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER』のオンライン対戦モード 「FOX HUNT」につきまして、異なるプラットフォーム間でのクロスプレイは非対応となります。対応機種PlayStation®5、Xbox Series X|S、Steam®#MGSDelta #MetalGearSolid #メタルギアソリッド pic.twitter.com/sGsv3CjyhWAugust 13, 2025

We live in an era that is much different than the era of Metal Gear Online where games could launch with random multiplayer modes and have a pretty solid time of it. Games like Uncharted 2, Bioshock 2, Kid Icarus Uprising, and my beloved Bionic Commando reboot all had seemingly tacked on multiplayer modes that were actually a ton of fun.

But now that we're in the era of three or four big live service games vying for everyone's attention, the lack of crossplay for Fox Hunt just gives me the feeling that the servers won't be too populated for too long, especially with games like Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 coming out in the fall.



Hideo Kojima laughs when asked if he'll be playing Konami's Metal Gear Solid Delta remake: "No, I won't."