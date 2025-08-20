Here's a look at the twisted Carnevale level in Little Nightmares 3 which looks like it might pack peak Little Nightmares creepiness

Little Nightmares 3 global producer Coralie Feniello shares an overview, at the Future Games Show at gamescom, of the game's spooky Carnevale level, home to the haunting Resident and candy-loving Herds.

The Carnevale is one level of the game and one of the twisted regions of the Spiral. All the fun and joy has been traded for a gloomy and creepy atmosphere, thanks to the presence of the Resident, small Puppets that can grab you, and the shambling Herds of factory workers. Naturally, it contains all sorts of secrets to uncover too.

As with the previous two Little Nightmares games, avoiding the horrors within a level and solving puzzles to progress is crucial. But this time you'll be doing it with help as Little Nightmares 3 has two protagonists, Low and Alone – the former wielding a bow, and the latter lugging around a wrench, both of which are needed to solve puzzles, sometimes along with other bits and bobs found in level. You can play solo and let one of characters follow you around as an AI-controlled companion, or you can team up with a friend in online co-op.

If you pre-order Little Nightmares 3 now, you'll also get early access to Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, an updated version of the first game that lets you explore the Maw as Six in 4K and at 60fps. You'll also get Dark Six costumes for Low and Alone in Little Nightmares 3 for pre-ordering.

Little Nightmares 3 launches on October 10 this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

