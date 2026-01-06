Square Enix's best modern tradition continues as Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined drops a 3-hour demo where your progress carries into the full JRPG

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined is following in one of modern Square Enix's best traditions, offering a free demo that will let you experience the beginning of the game and carry your progress forward into the full release.

The demo for Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined launches on January 7 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, Switch, and Steam. "Adventures who have demo saved data on their console and continue their journey in the full game will also receive a reward," Square Enix explains, in the form of Maribel's Day Off Dress – a yellow outfit for the party member that you can see in the image below.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix announced the demo news alongside the release of the opening movie for Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, offering an extensive glimpse at what the new art style looks like in a selection of lavish CG cutscenes.