Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined may be a remake of a nearly 26-year-old JRPG classic, but Square Enix warns it may "temporarily or permanently suspend" players for posting spoilers

You may have to reimagine yourself playing the game if you spoil it

A header for Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined showing Aishe in a martial arts pose
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Dragon Quest 7 may be 26 years old this year, but Square Enix is asking that you avoid posting spoilers for the upcoming JRPG remake.

Square Enix isn't a fan of spoilers, especially when it comes to Dragon Quest it seems. Last year's remakes of 38-year-old NES JRPGs Dragon Quest 1 and 2 had a no spoilers request, and turns out the company doesn't want players to be too chatty about the remake of 2000's Dragon Quest 7, either.