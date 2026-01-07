Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined may be a remake of a nearly 26-year-old JRPG classic, but Square Enix warns it may "temporarily or permanently suspend" players for posting spoilers

Dragon Quest 7 may be 26 years old this year, but Square Enix is asking that you avoid posting spoilers for the upcoming JRPG remake.

Square Enix isn't a fan of spoilers, especially when it comes to Dragon Quest it seems. Last year's remakes of 38-year-old NES JRPGs Dragon Quest 1 and 2 had a no spoilers request, and turns out the company doesn't want players to be too chatty about the remake of 2000's Dragon Quest 7, either.

The publisher has shared video, streaming, and image guidelines for Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined on its website (spotted by Automaton ). The post includes typical guidelines such as asking players to add notices to footage that mention all of the copyright material for the game, crediting Armor Project, Bird Studio, and Square Enix. However, it has also requested some more specific details be omitted.

Square Enix's guidelines state that players are not permitted to post cutscene compilations or reproducing screenshots into books, but when it comes to the game itself, the publisher asks, "No spoilers please. In order not to spoil other players' enjoyment, you must mark all content that includes details of major plot developments with a clear spoiler warning." It adds: "Please refrain from live streaming or posting videos/images of gameplay after the boss battle in the Malign Shrine: Throne Room until February 5 2026."

And if you chose to ignore this, or any of the other restrictions, Square Enix says it may end up banning you from using Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, warning: "If you do not adhere to these Guidelines, Square Enix may, in addition to objecting to your use of the Materials, temporarily or permanently suspend you from using the Game."

Of course, as funny as it is to say 'no spoilers of a 26-year-old game,' Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined is set to change the game up somewhat significantly. Square Enix has already shown off new content starring Kiefer , and confirmed that the game has been cut down , with some stories that were irrelevant to the main storyline being cut entirely.

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii says Final Fantasy protagonists "speak a lot," forming a "key difference" between the two iconic JRPG series: "You're not necessarily becoming the protagonist."