Square Enix says no spoilers for the remakes of 38-year-old NES JRPGs Dragon Quest 1 and 2, please – there's a "big surprise" in store

"If you are streaming a scene that is closely related to the game's scenario, please voluntarily mark it as 'Contains spoilers'"

Dragon Quest 1 &amp; 2 HD-2D Remake
Square Enix is asking players of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake not to share photos or videos of what happens at the end of the nearly 40-year-old RPGs, or it will have to take them down.

While it's taking forever for Dragon Quest 12 to emerge from its cave, Square Enix is going all in with remakes for the series, starting with Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake in 2024. This is followed by Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake releasing this week and Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined arriving in February 2026. But despite Dragon Quest 1 and 2 releasing in 1986 and 1987, Square Enix is treating spoilers as seriously as it would for any other game.

