Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake adds "numerous" new scenarios "that connect to the overall Erdrick Trilogy" as well as "encounters with people not featured in the original title"

Square Enix has revealed a little more about what's new in Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, which I have to say is becoming a bit of a chore to type out multiple times. I'll forgive Square, because it really does seem like there's a lot of new stuff to experience for longtime Dragon Quest fans like myself.

In a Twitter thread, Square runs through a few of the additions. "Numerous scenarios that connect to the overall Erdrick Trilogy have been added!" reads one tweet with a few screenshots presumably showing some of these new plotlines. Square also mentions having to ask for help from Rubiss, a creator Goddess first introduced in Dragon Quest 2.

"Encounters with people not featured in the original title and new events have been added, further deepening the story of Dragon Quest 1," adds Square in another tweet. "Solve various mysteries while listening to the tales of those you encounter on your adventure."

Attached are apparent images of some of the new characters, and y'all, I'm a pretty big Dragon Quest sicko, but Warlock of Doorlocks? I'm not sure about that one.

New dungeons and formidable foes await, bringing many changes to Alefgard where the protagonist journeys! Explore every corner of the fields and dungeons in search of unseen worlds 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/j2nE2KZBMROctober 9, 2025

Finally, Square also teases some new dungeons and "formidable" enemies and encourages players to "explore every corner of the fields and dungeons in search of unseen worlds."

This all sounds like neat stuff, and I can't wait to learn more about the new characters and story stuff, but what I'm really waiting to find out is what the "really big surprise" Square teased last month.

Guess we'll find out when the remake bundle launches on October 30 for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

