39 years after the legendary JRPG series began, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake includes a "new twist" that'll be a "really big surprise" for veteran fans

Square Enix is set to complete its modernization of Dragon Quest's beginnings with Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, but if you've already played the original JRPGs, producer Masaaki Hayasaka wants you to know that "there's a lot more content around this time," including a "really big surprise" twist.

In a group interview attended by GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2025 , Hayasaka says (via interpreter): "You can rest assured there's a lot more content around this time. We really added a lot more to the story. The scenario has been fleshed out. I mean, if you look at it in terms of the word count, the amount of text in the game, the first two games – the original versions – were tens of thousands of words on their own. We're up into the millions now for the remake."

The release of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake follows the launch of last year's Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake , which may seem slightly unusual, but it's because the third game in the series is chronologically the first. Altogether, the trio of games forms the Erdrick Trilogy, and series creator Yuji Horii previously teased (thanks, Automaton) that playing all three remakes in chronological order will provide a "new discovery" even for veteran fans.

At Gamescom, Hayasaka also teases a "really big surprise" that has been created for the remakes. "We want to surprise and delight all Dragon Quest fans out there. Of course, together myself and original creator Mr. [Yuji] Horii really discussed this in depth, because we want to create that surprise, that new twist," he continues, reiterating that playing through all three games in order is key when it comes to discovering whatever this new content is.

Exactly what that surprise is is another matter – Hayasaka isn't giving any hints. Based on context alone, I can only assume it's a plot beat that'll emerge by the end of Dragon Quest 2, given that that marks the finale of the trilogy, but we'll just have to wait and see when the duo of remakes launches on October 30.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our roundup of the best JRPGs , as well as new games on the horizon.