Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined aims to fix one of the only things I don't like about the original JRPG: "The amount of time it takes to get to the first battle in the game is much shorter"

Well, Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined is suddenly even higher on my list of most anticipated games for next year, despite being a remake, as Square Enix has revealed that its notoriously slow start will be remedied somewhat.

I can't think of much that I don't like about the original Dragon Quest 7, but I definitely think there's a correlation between my reluctance to replay it as much as some of my other favorite games, and the absurd length of time it takes to get to the first combat sequence.

