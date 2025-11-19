After just an hour playing Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, I'm charmed and unsettled in equal measure – this JRPG remake has surprisingly ambitious storytelling goals

Just as players are still gorging on delightful HD-2D remakes of Dragon Quest 1, 2, and 3, Square is reheating yet another Yuji Hori-helmed classic. Meet Dragon Quest 7: Reimagined. Swapping NES era pixel art for PS1 polygons, Reimagined is part lavish remake, part Director's Cut, trimming the fat from this beloved anthology RPG in an attempt to make this classic story more digestible for modern players.

"Back in the year 2000 when the game was first made, there really wasn't as much entertainment around," explains producer Takeshi Ichikawa, "people were looking for one single game that they could spend a huge amount of time in… Now, people are looking for something a bit more compact."

Short story collection