Not even Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs can believe it's the most-nominated Game Awards title in history: "There are so many deserving, precious games from this year"

Expedition 33 has received 12 nominations at The Game Awards

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gustave winces
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

French JRPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been nominated for a record-breaking number of awards at The Game Awards, and no one seems more pleasantly surprised than developer Sandfall Interactive.

The Game Awards host and producer Geoff Keighley explains the situation on Twitter, with a graphic listing the most-nominated games for the 2025 Awards.

The baguettes-and-bad-guys debut title from Sandfall is up for coveted Game of the Year consideration, as well as other major categories like Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and – more contentiously – Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game.