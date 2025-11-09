As Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets snubbed at the 2026 Grammys, Assassin's Creed and Journey composer says he'd "happily trade places" with the RPG

Austin Wintory would rather give his nomination to the French RPG

The 2026 Grammy nominations are live, and at least one recognized composer is disappointed to see Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shut out of the awards' video games category.

The Grammys Recording Academy just yesterday announced its nominations for all things music, including the category for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, which recognized Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires (Pinar Toprak), Helldivers 2 (Wilbert Roget), Indiana Jones And The Great Circle (Gordy Haab), Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate's Fortune (Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget), and Sword of the Sea (Austin Wintory). That's three movie adaptations, if anyone's keeping track.

