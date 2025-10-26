Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director's GOTY pick, and not just because it features JRPG-inspired combat: "It gets all of the elements in it right"

News
By Contributions from published

Naoki Hamaguchi's also a fan

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gustave winces
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director Naoki Hamaguchi is clearly a man of good taste if his own games are anything to go by, but if there was ever any doubt, he's also declared that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is his personal game of the year pick. Get in line, buddy.

When asked by GamesRadar+ what his favorite game of 2025 was so far, the FF7 Remake trilogy's lead said it was Sandfall Interactive's debut. "It's a really great game and would deserve game of the year," he told us. "I'd like to see them get that."

See more Xbox Series X News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.