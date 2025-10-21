Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead doesn't mind claims that only 30 people made the French JRPG, says it might be "the first" to prove you can "make a game that looks bigger than the size of the team"

News
By published

Big dreams for a little studio

A screenshot from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 showing Maelle fighting an enemy.
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Other developers like Balatro's LocalThunk shudder at the narrative that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a success made by a surprisingly "small team," since 33-person studio Sandfall Interactive also had the means to employ plenty of outsourcing developers. But Sandfall CEO and Clair Obscur director Guillaume Broche doesn't mind anyone's hesitation – he thinks Expedition 33 and its skinny little team might be the first example of a new way to make games.

He tells PCGamesN in a new interview, "I think we're the first in a new wave of how [the industry] makes games. With the tech that's accessible now, it's much easier; it's still a shit ton of work, don't get me wrong, but it's easier to make a game that looks bigger than the size of the team."

"I think the fact that it impresses so much is because we are probably the first ones – or among the first ones – to do it," Broche continues to say about Expedition 33, possibly forgetting the fact that mega-zany-bonkers hits like 2016's Stardew Valley or goddamn Tetris were made by one person. These games don't have the same fantastical grandeur of Expedition 33, that's for sure, but they're still historic examples of how even the tiniest dev teams can stoke generations of imagination.

See more PS5 News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.