Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director says Square Enix isn't changing course because Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is popular: "I'm thinking about what game experience fans will enjoy"

Using a turn-based battle system and garnering such a large fanbase, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 certainly seems to indicate players want more old school JRPGs. This is particularly in contrast to the direction of Final Fantasy in recent years, which continues to favour an action RPG framework.

Indeed, something that made Clair Obscur stand out is how much it feels like a classic role-playing game in the mold of Persona or Phantasy Star. The combat is turn-based and methodical, melded with a stunning world and plenty of menus. There was a time this was all Final Fantasy's bread and butter, before the series started leaning toward a more 'active' gameplay style.

Although developer Square Enix has noticed Expedition 33, the company isn't about to shift its MO too strongly. "Essentially for the Final Fantasy numbered series, the game design is based on the director's decision himself. For the new title, whether it's action or turn-based, that's not pre-determined yet," Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, tells TheGamer in a new interview.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

"If you would ask me, 'Is [my next game] going to be an RPG?', yes, there is definitely a possibility. But is it going to be a turn-based RPG? We're taking this aside from the fact that Expedition 33 was received well, we received a lot of 'JRPGs are back' comments. For me, I'm thinking about what game experience fans will enjoy. That's the most important point."

He has a point, fan experience is paramount. Both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake have been lauded for their presentation and mechanics, and Final Fantasy 16 reviewed well too. Players aren't necessarily rejecting the action-oriented play-style either.

It’s probably a stretch to say JRPGs are "back" too, since the Persona and Yakuza games continue to grow in popularity, and we've had a steady slew of re-releases, most recently getting Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. They never went away, just weren't quite at their peak.

But Clair Obscur's developer Sandfall Entertainment has made one thing clear: Final Fantasy has competition. How Hamaguchi and Square Enix respond to that much is up to them.

