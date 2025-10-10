Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director says "there are still a few" secrets players have yet to find in the JRPG

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is still hiding secrets yet to be uncovered, says director Guillaume Broche.

There are all sorts of neat little secrets in Clair Obscur that aren't integral to the story, but are delightful to stumble upon, like Trashcan Man! And although the game's been out for about six months now, apparently there are still a few of these curious little details tucked away that have yet to be discovered by anyone.

"There are [more secrets], but I don't want to say them because they won't be secrets anymore," Broche told Eurogamer. "Maybe they have been found, but I haven't seen anything about it. There are still a few things, yeah."

Trying to distinguish between a secret feature and just a regular old feature designed to be found isn't always easy, and Broche said there have been players who report secrets that "were absolutely not secrets originally," but in those cases, the devs just appease the secret hunters and say, "ok cool. I guess that's a secret!"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a whole new location, bonus late-game bosses, and other good stuff as developer Sandfall Interactive celebrates five million copies sold to date. "We hope the update we're working on will act as a 'thank you' to those fans for their support – please be patient while our team work hard on bringing you something worth the wait," said Broche.

