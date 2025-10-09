I don't think I'm good enough at Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to contend with the new update, so I'm heading back into the JRPG to face my biggest fear

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is undoubtedly my GOTY, but I have a confession to make. After hours spent exploring the Continent with Maelle, Verso, and the rest of the not-so-merry band of expeditioners, perfecting my parries and experimenting with pictos along the way, I can't say I left no stone unturned.

The biggest stone of them all – bigger still than dear Francois – is Simon. I honestly don't even know where he is, let alone how to beat him, but a cursory Google search was enough to ward me off his scent. But if I'm going to dive back into a whole new location replete with superboss battles galore when the new update drops, perhaps it's time I rip the bandaid off, put myself out there, and actually fight the big bads we already have or die (repeatedly) trying. Or, perhaps, both.

En garde

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

"An old-school feeling JRPG" (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review: "An old-school feeling JRPG as dynamic as Persona but with parry-filled battles as hard-won as Sekiro"

Ok, definitely both. About an hour into re-accquainting myself with Sandfall Interactive's smash hit RPG, I already feel the fear setting in.



Exploring my old stomping ground is oddly nostalgic despite how it's only been a few months since I finished the story for the first time. I wander through Yellow Harvest in search of some lower level enemies to get back into the swing of combat, admiring the autumnal chill in the digital air – but it hangs heavier than usual.



I know I'm just playing for time at this point. What I really should be doing is going back out to the wilderness to confront chromatic nevrons, and maybe even my arch nemesis, the Frost Eveque. Instead, though, I wade out into the waters and confront Sprong instead.

I know, I know. Pretty bold, considering how out of practice I surely am. I choose my team carefully – Maelle for burn damage, Lune for heals, and Monoko to deliver the chaotic heavy hitters – and let the carnage commence.

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

Sprong is one of those Clair Obscur bosses you can't really miss. He lumbers through the depths near the monolith, towering and terrifying despite the silly name.



Last I faced him, I died within the first minute. This time, though, I have a secret weapon: my late game pictos, including Painted Power, which I've already applied to my whole party.

Painted Power, unlocked after battling The Paintress in Act 2, is the ultimate superpower in this RPG. No more 9,999 damage cap for me, thank you very much – it's time for payback after so many miserable defeats at the hands of this hulking brute back in April. Saying I was able to defeat Sprong in just one go probably doesn't award me the colossal amount of bragging rights I feel it does, but to me, it's a ray of hope. Have I actually gotten better at this game from taking a few months off? The proving ground for that is in Flying Manor. Yep, it's time to visit Clea.

Barrier breaker

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

I guess I'll be here, cursing Sandfall and parrying 18-hit combos until I somehow feel prepared.

Now, last time I played Clair Obscur, I gave all this post and late game content a gentle prod before running off with my tail between my legs. That means I never actually completed any of my companion's personal quests (aside from Esquie's, of course) which also means I never confronted Verso and Maelle's painted sister.



There's a reason for that. Aside from Simon, Clea is touted as one of the hardest boss battles in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Having just come from getting my ass handed to me nine times in a row by the four other bosses I'd need to fight to reach her at all, including miserably facing a Bourgeon after nopeing out of there when another simply ate my whole party that one time, I can't imagine what could possibly be harder.

But that's part of the fun of Clair Obscur. It's a tough game, but it makes you want to hit your head against many a brick wall for the pleasure of eventually working out the tactics (or lumina combinations) you need to succeed. Even if that means going on the hunt for a very specific pictos you think might fix everything.



It's not like I have any other choice – I'm at level 54 right now (I was level 47 when I beat the game) and apparently it's recommended to be at least level 90 before facing Clea. I have a long road ahead of me if I want to see those figures. I guess I'll be here, cursing Sandfall and parrying 18-hit combos until I somehow feel prepared for the update. Or, at the very least, that blasted Frost Eveque. Simon who?

