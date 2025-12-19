Hideo Kojima says watch the OD teaser trailer "100 times" and you'll get a "big hint" about what his new horror game actually is: "I can't say anything else"

If you're as confused about what OD is as everyone else then director Hideo Kojima has a message for you. While he won't say what it is outright, he tells gamers to watch the teaser trailer "100 times" and they'll maybe see a "big hint."

In an interview with Nikkei Xtrend, translated by GamesRadar+, Kojima says that OD is a kind of media "like no other," despite being made entirely in a game engine. "I think when you first see OD it looks like horror," he says. "But the system it uses isn't ordinary. Everything is made in a game engine, and a game is a game, but it's still a system like no other. That's why we built a completely new medium together with Microsoft."

OD - KNOCK Teaser Trailer - [ESRB] 4K - YouTube Watch On

Kojima says he can't explain anything else without feeling the wrath of Xbox boss Phil Spencer, but he urges those who are interested to pay close attention to the teaser trailer. "I can't say anything else or Mr Phil will be mad at me," he says. "But actually, if you watch the teaser trailer many times there's a hint. I really can't say what it is, but if you watch it 100 times… At the end of the trailer it reads 'for all players and screamers'. That's also a big hint."

The legendary director is known for being a bit hyperbolic when it comes to his innovations. Those of us vintage enough to remember his comments about Quiet's skimpy outfit before the release of Metal Gear Solid 5 will know that we never did "feel ashamed of our words and deeds." Still, it won't stop us from being hype about whatever it is he's cooking in the studio kitchen.