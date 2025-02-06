Hello Kitty Island Adventure is the latest example of how cozy games are secretly pretty dark at their core

Ever wondered what it would be like if you had to jump out of a malfunctioning plane? How about being stuck on an island with all your friends scattered and homeless after the crash? Now, what if said island was also a run-down theme park with a history of major malfunctions all surrounding a mysterious ghost AI? A story like that sounds like Scooby-Doo mixed with Lost, and for most people, it definitely doesn't seem like it would be the premise of the newly-released cozy game Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

However, as soon as you load up Hello Kitty Island Adventure, the very first thing you do is line up at the plane's door with a big smile on your face, waiting for your turn to jump out of the crashing vehicle. It's a jarring opening, but with cute Sanrio characters around you and an upbeat music track, a plane crash is almost presented as "oops, oh well, gang!" instead of pure panic. It's pretty dark when you take a step back and actually think about the situation Hello Kitty and her friends are in.

But it's also not the first time a "cozy game" has given us a surprisingly intense premise and some covertly mature world-building.

That's right, the relaxing, adorable animations and bright colors are often a deceptive layer of comfort in games where war, blood curses, and now-stranded Sanrio characters exist. And as a Stardew Valley, Infinity Nikki, and now Hello Kitty Island Adventure player, I've become fascinated with how the most innocent and cutesy games often have some of the most intriguing lore and dark themes that are so often overlooked.

An overview of cozy game lore

(Image credit: Sunblink)

If you aren't in the cozy game sphere, you may write off a number of the genre's most popular titles as just farming games, life sims, or dress-up outings. However, let me give you some brief insights into all the dark bits of lore hiding under those titles' innocent seeming exteriors.

In Stardew Valley, one of the most famous cozy games ever made, Pelican Town isn't as laid back and quaint as you may think it is. Behind all the Junimos bringing you gifts for completing bundles and the relaxing sound of your axe hitting oak trees, there is a story of an ongoing war – complete with traumatized soldiers.

If you pay attention to character dialogue and easter eggs in the game, you'll learn that Stardew Valley is part of the Ferngill Republic, which is at war with the Gotoro Empire. Remember how the NPC Kent (aka Sam's dad) only comes to the town during Year Two of the game and alludes to having nightmares and trauma from explosions? There's a reason why he was busy in Year One: he is our direct reminder that conflict is happening during all your farming activities and cheery town festivals.

If you loved the 2024 gacha game Infinity Nikki, then you'll also know how a pink pastel dress-up game is actually set in a world where all gods have left Earth (after an event known as the Heaven Fall). An evil force known as The Dark was left unchecked until it was sealed away, but only after a war took place that resulted in one of the eight "remnants of divine light" sacrificing themselves. Still with us? Well, that's only a fraction of the game's story, and just be glad that Infinity Nikki is technically set in a new timeline. Previous entries in the Nikki series also had blood curses, murder, and even some casual political coups.

Yes, Infinity Nikki's main core mechanics surround outfits and collecting dresses with certain labels to compete in fashion contests, but its world-building is one of the most in-depth experiences that you can get out of most online games. Similarly, it and Stardew Valley are only two examples of this dark-tone trend in cozy games.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, emotional turmoil literally destroys your friends' homes and wipes their memories. In Animal Crossing, multiple games show that you are being watched by aliens, and the Gyroids you can collect are hinted to contain deceased souls. Honestly, if it's a cozy game, chances are you'll find some horror-adjacent tidbit somewhere.

Hello Kitty meets a menace

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

So, as you can tell by now, dark secrets in cozy games aren't anything new, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure is just the latest continuation of this secretly mature trend. Besides jumping out of a plane during its opening scene, its main story revolves around restoring the theme park on the island.

After completing quests, puzzles and raising your friendship level high enough with the other stranded Sanrio characters you'll unlock certain cutscenes that show how each area was destroyed.

The AI ghost called Tophat is at the center of each incident, and while he is cute and "innocent," you can't help but wonder how bad his safety regulations are and if he should consider getting a new job. I mean, we find the island is in literal shambles with broken ziplines, destroyed stairs, and the only sign of life prior to our crash being the island's native creatures called Nuls (which, by the way, you can make work for you for free – no labor laws here).

Once you strip away the cute characters and upbeat soundtrack, the island doesn't seem safe at all. This history of destruction has made me unable to stop playing the game. I need to see what each rundown area has been through, goddamit.

Cozy games are relaxing, they are adorable, and they are easy for everyone to pick up and play. However, it's time we actually give them more credit for their world-building. I've seen a lot of folks guilty of judging a book by its cover when it comes to this genre. Equally, I've seen them shocked when I've broken out the Nikki timeline or given a spontaneous history lesson of the 1000-year war between the dwarves and shadow people in Stardew Valley.

If Hello Kitty Island Adventure can teach us anything, let it be that cute doesn't equal harmless. In fact, all the dark easter eggs and horror-leaning situations buried under quests about friendship are sometimes their most memorable. So, if you have a cozy gamer in your life, be sure to check in with them. If you're bored, ask for some story breakdowns – because we have a ton in our deceptively adorable banks.

