The Forged Helldivers 2 mode in Halo Infinite is exactly what both games need, and it's coming to the FPS this month

Halo Infinite is getting a fanmade mode that has much in common with Helldivers 2 - it's also called Helljumpers, if you had any reservations about where the inspiration came from - and it has me itching for the dream ODST spin-off that was never greenlit.

For context, a former Halo developer revealed that series developer 343 Industries apparently shot down several spin-off pitches, including one ODST game that very much resembled this year's biggest shooter Helldivers 2. Rather than simply yearning for what could have been, a team of superforgers got to work on an unofficial version themselves.

Made in Halo Infinite's Forge - the toolset that lets players create custom maps and modes ranging from Pokemon clones to mini MOBAs - Helljumpers sees four spartans drop down onto a wide open map to complete a series of objectives, all while waves of alien bad guys descend from above. The Forge mode now has a new trailer linked below and an October 25 release date.

Helljumpers | Gameplay Reveal | Halo Infinite - YouTube Watch On

Well, that looks delightful. I think I even spotted friendly fire raining from above, too.

Helldivers 2 and Halo Infinite already have so much in common. Divers and ODSTs are both modelled after Starship Troopers, for one, but this unofficial crossover makes me think that they could both learn from each other as well. A dynamic co-op mode that captures what makes Halo campaigns so epic is exactly what the iconic series needs. And Helldivers 2 could definitely use a more streamlined, distinct sandbox of weapons (and maybe even vehicles), since the community always seems up in arms about various little nerfs and tweaks to enemies.

Either way, developer The Forge Falcons have already cut their teeth on a Zombies mode and a large-scale battle royale mode made in Halo Infinite's Forge, so I'm excited to see their next effort within a few weeks.

Helljumpers is coming at the perfect time as Halo Infinite is getting a third-person mode very soon.