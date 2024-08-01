Former Rockstar dev says keep those GTA 6 expectations in check as "technology is moving much slower," so we may not see something like the "jump" from San Andreas to GTA 4
GTA 6 might not have "that technology jump" on its side "to make things different and better"
One former Rockstar developer thinks we'll likely never see a technological jump like we did between GTA 2 and 3, or San Andreas and GTA 4 ever again, and suggests some prospective GTA 6 players could be a little disappointed with the upcoming game as a result.
In a recent interview with YouTube content creator SanInPlay, Obbe Vermeij – who spent almost 14 years as a technical director at Rockstar Games before his departure in 2009 – shares his thoughts on the challenge that the GTA developer would have trying to "make the same step" as it did between earlier entries in its series. Simply, he says it's "harder" because "the technology is moving much slower" than it once was.
"Like, the difference between PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 was enormous, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is not that not that big, right? So you don't really have that technology jump to make things different and better," Vermeij explains.
It's for this reason that Vermeij suggests that GTA 6 might not be "wildly different from GTA 5," which could leave some fans disappointed. While Rockstar might be able to "pull it off" and produce something "amazing," some players' expectations "might be a little too high," he suggests.
"Because you can never have that jump… The jump from GTA 2 to GTA 3 was big, and from San Andreas to GTA 4 was very big. I don't think we can ever see a jump like that again," he adds.
Again, it's worth keeping in mind that Vermeij isn't involved with GTA 6 since he's not worked for the developer for so long. There's no denying that he's played a huge part in the series as a whole, though, with credits on GTA 3, 4, Vice City, San Andreas, and more, so he can certainly provide an interesting perspective on these things.
For now though, much of what GTA 6 has in store for us is a mystery, even to the likes of Vermeij, but there's no doubt that all eyes will be on it as we get to its release in Fall 2025.
