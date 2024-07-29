Eagle-eyed GTA 6 fans think Rockstar could be hinting at a new trailer release date via an unassuming pizza delivery clip

A new clip from Rockstar Games features what could be a teaser for a GTA 6 trailer release date - or, it could be nothing but another tease.

Rockstar is no stranger to Easter eggs and unsuspecting teasers, so it's not all that surprising to see eagle-eyed fans speculating about combinations of letters and numbers in screenshots or videos posted by the developer. Considering the excitement surrounding GTA 6 and the Grand Theft Auto series as a whole, speculation is seemingly at an all-time high - with the latest surrounding a… pizza delivery clip.

"Deliver piping hot pizza pies with the new Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter in GTA Online," a post from Rockstar reads, advertising an event in GTA Online. It's the attached clip that's got some fans talking, though - in it, you can momentarily see the showcased scooter's license plate. The plate's upper-right corner contains the letters "OCT" while the number "4" can be found in the word "PIZZ4." Put those together and you get "OCT 4" - October 4.

Deliver piping hot pizza pies with the new Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter in GTA Online.Get started by visiting any Pizza This… location in Los Santos. If the community collectively delivers 10 million pizzas, all players can claim the Pizza This… Tee: https://t.co/PZeXupkmgT pic.twitter.com/42EfvJlYuhJuly 25, 2024

While there's no confirmation whatsoever that it does indeed mean October 4, or that October 4 means a new GTA 6 trailer, fan theories are flying wild on social media. One Reddit thread highlights such speculation, with some commenters going as far as suggesting that "it's the release date for GTA 6 in 2025." Others call Rockstar's clip a "very obvious hint," saying that the iconic devs "love doing this."

Not all fans are entirely convinced, though - some call the theories "a reach," joking that "the GTA community decides to overdose on hopium" by speculating. This isn't the first time that something seemingly unsuspecting from Rockstar is being observed under a microscope - the GTA 6 moon phase conspiracy from last year serves as proof. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that fans are right this time around - October isn't too far off, after all.

