God of War: Ragnarok is reportedly the next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC with an announcement "imminent"

God of War: Ragnarok is reportedly the next PlayStation exclusive to make its way over to PC.

PlayStation has been slowly porting its first-party lineup to your personal computers these last few years, most recently with Horizon: Forbidden West earlier this March and the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut port due next week, and Kratos' second dadventure is apparently next in line.

Normally reliable leaker billbil-kun – who shed plenty of details on Mortal Kombat 1 and PS Plus lineups in the past – reports God of War: Ragnarok "is one of the next PlayStation exclusive titles to be ported on PC." Whether or not the game shows up at Sony's rumored State of Play showcase, the announcement is supposedly "imminent" and could be coming later this month.

There are no details on the PC port's potential release date, but Horizon Forbidden West, which came out the same year as Ragnarok, migrated to PC just over two years after its initial release. If Sony is applying similar logic to all its ports, then God of War Ragnarok will likely come to PC near the end of the year.

God of War: Ragnarok continued throwing our main angry dad at Norse mythology's toughest, equally angry deities, all while trying to fix his relationship with a hormonal teenage son. The hefty action and higher stakes worked a spell since the sequel won awards aplenty.

Developer Sony Santa Monica followed it up with a free update called God of War: Valhalla, adding a roguelike mode that was so expansive, it might as well have been a paid DLC. Valhalla essentially served as an epilogue to the main game's events, and a potential bridge to a likely third game in the rebooted series.

A God of War: Ragnarok developer recently revealed how he used his baby’s real in-womb heartbeat to create the game’s soundscape.