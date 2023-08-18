God of War studio job listing points to a new game in the works

A new God of War game is seemingly in development at Sony Santa Monica.

Earlier this week, the California-based studio put out a new job listing for a Combat Designer. In the 'Requirements' section of the job listing, the studio reveals the ideal candidate "must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök (2022) and be able to speak in depth about the combat systems, mechanics, and enemies."

Up until now, Sony Santa Monica has never revealed what it plans on working on after God of War Ragnarok shipped towards the end of last year. It's worth noting that Ragnarok creative director Cory Barlog said in November 2022 that the studio was "spread out on a lot of different things."

Eric Williams, God of War Ragnarok's game director, said at the same time that he wouldn't mind if Sony Santa Monica became known as the God of War studio and continued the series going forward. Barlog's comments point to Sony Santa Monica spinning off into new projects outside of God of War, while Williams' comments very much leave the door open for new entries in the series.

However, it's worth noting that the Combat Designer job is after someone who has "knowledge of competitive products and various gameplay genres." This could simply be Sony Santa Monica wanting someone who's well-versed in the industry landscape, or it could be the developer wanting to explore other genres while using their recent work with God of War as a springboard.

What we know for sure is that God of War Ragnarok concluded the Norse saga. Both Williams and Barlog were adamant, even before launch, about the saga wrapping up in two games instead of three, simply because three games would take way too long to develop. If there is a new God of War game then, don't expect it to return to the lands of Odin and Thor.

