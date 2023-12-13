God of War Ragnarok players pleased to find the Valhalla DLC is basically a free, small campaign: "I feel like I'm stealing playing this for free"

One of the coolest announcements at The Game Awards last week was the surprise reveal of the free Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarok. That DLC is out now, and players have been astounded to find just how rich and fully featured it is.

"I feel like I'm stealing playing this for free," as one Reddit post puts it. "I'm 20 years old and this FREE DLC has brought me right back in time to when I was like 12 playing GoW 1 and 2 on the PS2. Santa Monica has given an amazing gift to the old fans. I can't believe that a modern company has released something this high quality and this much fun for free."

"They could've charged $20-30 for this and it would've been a fair price I think," another player says. "There is a ton of content here, a ton to unlock if you're into the combat that much. Kinda reminds me of Hades, with all of the challenges, unlocks, and story progression."

The notion of this being a free roguelike mode for Ragnarok certainly seemed to suggest that Valhalla would be a low-key addition to the game - perhaps a series of combat arenas with some light story elements to give veteran players something new to do. But it's turned out to be much, much more than that, and players have been astounded by just how substantial it is.

And according to one dev, there might be a whole lot more than anyone's seen just yet. "You really think the *credits* are the end of the story? C'mon. C'mon now."

