God of War Ragnarok writer teases that the story continues after Valhalla's credits

God of War Ragnarok's free Valhalla DLC launched just yesterday, December 12, but already the teases have begun. Sony Santa Monica senior writer Orion Walker has teased that there's more to come for the overarching story of God of War even after the credits roll on the brand new update.

You really think the *credits* are the end of the story? C'mon. C'mon now. #GodOfWarRagnarokValhallaDecember 12, 2023 See more

But what, exactly, is there still to come? That's the question on everyone's lips right now, but the answer is nowhere to be found. Walker isn't offering up any further information about the tantalizing teaser, so we'll have to wait for who knows how long to find out what the writer is alluding to.

We won't delve into spoilers here, but suffice it to say that the new Valhalla DLC is far more than just a roguelike add-on for Ragnarok. It's a proper epilogue story for Kratos, as the character journeys to the realm of Valhalla to undergo tough trials with Mimir, but without the aid of Atreus this time around.

Earlier this year in August, though, a Sony Santa Monica job listing pointed to a new God of War game being in the works. The journey could well be continuing into a brand new game, and it's worth pointing out that even God of War director Eric Williams said he wouldn't mind Santa Monica becoming known as the 'God of War studio' by making other games in the series going forward.

