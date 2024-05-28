What is Skill Rating in XDefiant?

Your XDefiant Skill Rating is a numerical representation of your overall performance across all your matches, but it seems to be quite an arbitrary measure. It's no doubt a very complicated calculation in XDefiant that factors in lots of highly granular statistics based on your performance during matches, but it's not explained in the game at all. Below, I've done my best to explain how Skill Rating in XDefiant works, but also why it doesn't matter.

XDefiant Skill Rating explained

Your Average Skill Rating in XDefiant is a very broad measure of your overall performance across your career in the game given as a number. That sounds important but, as far as I can tell, it has little significance aside from personal glory. You can check your own Average Skill Rating by navigating to the 'Profile' tab on the main menu, then selecting 'Career Stats'.

So what determines your Skill Rating? Your kill/death ratio, win/loss ratio, and score per minute play a part but there are clearly other stats working under the surface. Thanks to XDefiant players sharing their ratings and stats on various Reddit threads, such as this one, it's evident that even similar career stats can yield wildly different Skill Ratings and vice versa. Based on my own experience playing, wins and losses can be quite a significant factor, but consistently good individual performance is a guaranteed method for increasing it – get more kills than deaths and meaningfully contribute to your team's objective score.

Skill Rating might be used as part of a matchmaking rating system to help match XDefiant players into reasonably balanced lobbies – the Welcome Playlist uses skill-based matchmaking, for example – but, crucially, it's not to be confused with an official Ranked system. XDefiant does not currently have a Ranked mode but will be getting one in the future. For now, you can play in the Ranked (Trial Run) playlist to try out 4v4 Ranked modes but without the competitive Ranks.

Ultimately, your Average Skill Rating in XDefiant is a meaningless statistic due to how many variables it involves and how much it can fluctuate as a result. Don't worry about it and just play the damn objective!



