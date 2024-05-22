XDefiant crossplay settings and how to turn it off if you don't want it

The answer to if XDefiant is crossplay is yes, if you want the short version. It is, by its own admission in a loading screen, 'a cross-platform game'. So PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X all coexist when you play. If that's what you were looking for, great - now you know. And, if you didn't want to hear that, then you can turn it all off and stay with whatever format you're playing on.

When a lobby fills up you'll be able to see icons next to each player name that shows what everyone is playing on. Admittedly for me so far it's all been PC, but you get the idea:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Having crossplay as the default options in XDefiant means you should have no trouble filling a lobby and finding a match fast but, if you don't want to play with other platforms, you can turn it off.

To do that head into settings and look for the Matchmaking and Account option. In there you can switch off crossplay and confine your lobby to just the platform you're currently on. Obviously if it's quiet and player counts are a little low that could mean you take a little longer to fill a match, but the option is there if you want it.

