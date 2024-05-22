Best XDefiant weapons so far and how to unlock them
We reckon these are the best weapons in XDefiant for your loadouts
Packing the best XDefiant weapons into your loadouts will help you to victory during matches by hopefully fragging out. Of course, objective play is very important, so make sure you don't neglect those, but having reliable weaponry to help defend points or push with your team to gain ground is essential in XDefiant. Below, I've listed the best weapons in XDefiant that we've used so far, as well as how you can unlock every weapon in the game.
Best XDefiant weapons
XDefiant hasn't been out very long, so we're still testing and unlocking the various weapons, but here are the ones we feel are the best choices for your loadouts so far:
- M4A1: The starting Assault Rifle is a solid, dependable weapon that's relatively easy to use.
- MP5A2: Similarly, the starting SMG is a good close-range option if that suits your playstyle.
- P90: The P90's massive magazine and high fire rate means it's the ultimate spray and pray weapon.
- MK 20 SSR: A powerful longer-range weapon that can kill incredibly quickly with headshots.
- M44: Likewise, the M44 is lethal in the right hands, capable of easily delivering one-shot kills.
How to unlock all XDefiant weapons
To get additional weapons in XDefiant, you need to complete specific challenges that award them. I've listed all the challenges below, but you can check them in-game under the 'Challenges' section of the 'Profile' tab on the main menu.
Most of the challenges are pretty simple, just requiring you to use weapons in their intended role, but some will take longer to complete than others. Once you've completed a challenge, that's it – the specified weapon is yours and you can freely equip it in your loadouts and use it in matches. Here are all the challenges you need to complete and the weapons they unlock in XDefiant:
- Assault
- M16A4: Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills.
- AK-47: Deal 4,000 damage with Assault Rifles.
- MDR: Reach level 10 on the Preseason Battle Pass. This is a free reward and you do not need to buy the Premium Battle Pass to get this weapon.
- ACR 6.8: Get 10 Longshot Kills with Assault Rifles (kills from more than 30m away).
- SMG
- Vector .45 ACP: Deal 10,000 Damage with SMGs.
- P90: Get 10 Hipfire Kills with SMGs.
- MP7: Get 20 Point-Blank Kills with SMGs (kills from less than 5m away).
- Shotgun
- Double Barrel: Get 10 Hipfire Kills with Shotguns.
- AA-12: Get 15 Point-Blank Kills with Shotguns (kills from less than 5m away).
- LMG
- RPK-74: Deal 10,000 damage with LMGs.
- M60: Deal 5,000 damage to enemy Equipment with LMGs.
- Marksman
- SVD: Get 15 Longshot Kills with Marksman Rifles (kills from more than 30m away).
- Sniper
- TAC-50: Get 10 One-Shot Kills with Sniper Rifles.
- Sidearms
- 686 Magnum: Get 5 Quick-Swap Kills (kill an enemy shortly after switching to your secondary weapon).
- M1911: Get 4 secondary weapon Point-Blank Kills (kills from less than 5m away).
- D50: Deal 1,000 damage with secondary weapons.
- 93R: Sprint for a total of 240 seconds while holding a secondary weapon.
