XDefiant error codes and server status

XDefiant error codes and server issues are currently causing problems for the game as it launches, with 'unplanned issues' across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X according to the XDefiant service status page. So, what's going on and what can you do about it?

Foxtrot, Bravo and Delta XDefiant error codes

Most of the current XDefiant error codes, Foxtrot, Bravo and Delta, all refer to server issues, with messages like 'XDefiant services are not available at this time'. As with a lot of new games, servers are always strained at launch and Ubi is currently aware of the issue:

Update: We are all focused on the matchmaking issue and are continuously investigating. We will continue to provide updates as possible.May 21, 2024

The Foxtrot, Bravo and Delta error codes appear with a range of numbers like 01, 04 and 10 but all basically mean there are issues connecting to the servers. While Ubi work on the issues, the main fix currently is to basically try again - there's nothing technically broken, just more demand than the severs can cope with. Quitting and retrying should fix the issue and see you get into a game, so don't wait on an error page for it to resolve.

XDefiant server issues

The XDefiant service status page currently lists unplanned issues and a degradation of online services as known issues. On PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X problems are listed across Connectivity, Authentication, In-Game Store and Matchmaking, with the issues respectively 'degraded' for Connectivity and 'outage' for everything else.

As I mentioned already it's a known issue, with Ubi working on a fix - so the only solution right now is waiting. For me personally the issues have been minimal, and trying again has fixed things almost immediately.

