How to repair weapon durability in STALKER 2

Fixing guns and repairing weapons in STALKER 2 is done through Technicians, special merchants in settlements who can fix your equipment and stop it from breaking. Still, setting this up and finding technicians isn't easy, and weapon durability is itself a tricky thing to handle when you're out in the Heart of Chornobyl getting shot at by bandits. We'll explain these systems and what you need to know about fixing your weapons in STALKER 2 below.

You'll want to keep your gear in good shape as well as with STALKER 2 fast travel only working between settlements, if you get caught out in the Zone with broken gear you've got a long walk head of you.

How to fix guns in STALKER 2 and repair your weapons

To repair weapon durability in STALKER 2, you need a Technician to fix your guns in exchange for money. Technicians are a merchant you can find in settlements like the starting town of Zalissya (not long after escaping the first of the STALKER 2 Anomalies), where a character called Lens will fix your weapons (in the building next to Warlock's bar.

To get Lens, or any technician, to repair your STALKER 2 weapons, speak to them to open dialogue, then press X (on the Xbox controller) to open the Technician menu. Once there, select a broken weapon and press X again to repair it (for a cost).

Repairing a gun is only free for the starting Skif's Pistol (and then that too starts to cost money after the first upgrade), and all other weapons will cost you a surprisingly high amount of money to see them fixed. At least in the early game, it's often better to just find new guns in the world to replace broken ones instead of shelling out exorbitant amounts of money to fix the unremarkable weapons you've found so far.

