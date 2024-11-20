How to fast travel in Stalker 2

Using Stalker 2 fast travel to get around will save a lot of time and keep you safe from the perils of the Zone, but that service comes at a cost. Guides are few and far between which also means they’re pretty pricey, typically costing well over 1,000 coupons, which is a lot in the early game of Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl. Guides also aren’t introduced to you particularly clearly once you reach Zalissya, so to help you understand how the fast travel system in Stalker 2 works, I’ve explained the details below.

Stalker 2 fast travel and Guides explained

Fast travel in Stalker 2 is only possible through Guide NPCs marked on the map with a green crosshair icon. You'll find at established settlements, such as Zalissya, the Chemical Plant, and the Garbage Dump.

Approach ay of these characters and tell them that you’re “looking for a guide” and you’ll be presented with several locations that you’ve previously visited that you can be taken to, as well as the price to get there in coupons – from my experience this is typically at least 1,500 coupons, so it’s not particularly cheap. Pick whichever destination you want to reach, and you’ll pay the fee and will be teleported there after a black loading screen.

It's a simple system but does have quite a few somewhat realistic limitations in that you must find Guides and visit locations to unlock them as fast travel destinations, and you can’t fast travel from anywhere as you must physically speak to a Guide. Obviously, you’ll only find helpful Guides in non-hostile territory, which means they’re quite rare given how dangerous the Zone is, so don’t expect to have lots of options when it comes to fast travel in Stalker 2.

The first Guide you’ll come across is Uncle Lyonya in Zalissya, but you won’t be able to use his services until you’ve found other places to visit that he can take you to. Having pursued the Ward path after giving the Stalker 2 sensors to Captain Zotov, I later found a Guide called Toadstool just outside the Chemical Plant, but there’s one you can find in the garbage dump if you helped Richter for this choice instead.



