Bungie shows off Marathon's reworked "Runner Shell" classes, and I'm still worried about invisibility and wall hacks in a PvP-heavy extraction shooter

Unrolling another stretch of red carpet in front of the red carpet already rolled out for the long-delayed Marathon, Bungie released a new deep dive on the "Runner Shells," or playable classes, that its sci-fi extraction shooter will launch with. Compared to the early build we played at the studio, several significant changes and additions have been made, but I'm still worried that two profoundly powerful ability types threaten to swallow the sandbox Bungie's created.

Interestingly, the more hero shooter-like names once applied to these shells, like Blackbird and Glitch, have been dropped in favor of more descriptive terms. But these shells are still the "bio-printed bodies" you control when you jump down to the central planet Tau Ceti IV.

They each have a distinct look (with cosmetics) and a set of cooldown-based abilities that define their play style. Those abilities are grouped by traits (passive bonuses), tactical abilities (short cooldown), and prime abilities (ultimate, long cooldown). Bungie describes them as a foundation for buildcrafting, enlivened through equipable items like "cores" that can bring powerful passive bonuses to your loadout.