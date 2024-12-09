Lego Fortnite channels The Sims with a new mode that'll let you customize a house, get a job, and hang out with friends in an "ever-evolving city"

What would you get if you combined Fortnite with The Sims and gave the whole thing blocky Lego visuals? I imagine you'd probably get something like Lego Fortnite Brick Life – yet another new mode that's coming to Fortnite this week.

As if Epic Games hadn't already given players enough new content with the recent launch of Chapter 6 Season 1, the permanent return of Fortnite OG , and the 5v5 first-person tactical mode Fortnite Ballistic that's releasing on Wednesday, players will be able to dive into the "all-new social roleplay experience" on December 12. Set in an "ever-evolving" Lego city, you'll be able to decorate your own home, take on a variety of jobs, and take part in different activities alongside up to 31 other players.

I imagine the house decoration aspect will be most intriguing to fans of The Sims – as well as being able to pick out a location for it and choose between different kinds of homes (such as penthouses and suburban houses), homes can be fully customized with the expansive Furniture Catalogue. You can also use Decor Bundles and Builds from the regular Lego Fortnite mode (which is also getting a major content update this week, along with a rename to Lego Fortnite Odyssey). Some of these won't be compatible right away, but they will be "in the near future."

As for the jobs, it sounds like they'll enable you to interact with your environment in different ways, and the options are pretty funny as they range from the self-explanatory sushi chef to "scoundrel," whose purpose is to "prank fellow city-goers." Someone's gotta do it, right? However, being a "social roleplay" mode, obviously the point is largely to hang out with others, and to enable that, there'll be a text chat, so I imagine you can expect to get called out for any pranks you do play.

The city itself also sounds pretty massive, as Epic has revealed that it's home to a beach, gym, cafe, burger shop, a magic school (complete with potion classes) and more, with new locales set to be added over time. In fact, the first new addition is only a few days away – there'll be a "grand opening" party for the Rooftop Club on December 18.

It really does feel like Epic is adding something for everyone in Chapter 6, whether you're a hardcore competitive player or someone who prefers to take it easy in a more casual mode. Regardless, I'm sure no one will be complaining about the addition, which I imagine is likely to offer more ways to earn XP – something which has been significantly harder to come by this season .

For more life sim goodness, be sure to check out our recommendations for games like The Sims 4 .