How to turn off Simple Build in Fortnite
Fortnite Simple Build can make it easier to place constructions, but if you want more flexibility then this is how to turn it off
Fortnite Simple Build has been designed to help players create structures quickly, without needing to constantly switch between the different pieces used in construction. While this method can make things easier, it's not as flexible as the original system and takes practice to use effectively, so it won't be to all players' liking. You may have accidentally activated it from the splash screen introducing it, or intentionally gave it a go but didn't gel with it but, whatever the reason, if you want to turn off Fortnite Simple Build then here's how to do it.
What is Fortnite Simple Build?
Fortnite Simple Build is a new building method, which aims to make things easier by reducing the inputs required to just two, and it was introduced at the start of Fortnite Chapter 7. When Simple Build is turned on and you switch to building mode, your Primary input will place either Stairs, Floors, or Roofs, depending on which direction you're facing – looking up or down will construct Stairs, while looking forward will place Floors instead. Your Secondary input just places Walls, so you can combine the two to quickly build structures without having to keep manually swapping between different pieces.
How to turn Fortnite Simple Build off
However, if you've decided that this method is not for you and you'd prefer to turn Fortnite Simple Build off, then you need to delve into the ever-expanding Settings menu. Highlight the GAME tab along the top bar, then select Building from the side menu and you'll see an On/Off toggle for Simple Build at the top of that section. Turn off Simple Build here and you can go back to the original building method with more control over what you place.
